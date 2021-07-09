Helping students speak out

The next school year is right around the corner. Many new children will be attending kindergarten for the first time which can be an exciting new adventure but also can be intimidating. Some children have difficulty communicating, speech articulation difficulties or may be non-verbal and it will be the first time in a classroom setting. Nearly 1 in 12 children in the United States (age 3-17) have a disorder related to speech, voice, language or swallowing. Chilton County Board of Education Speech Language Pathologist, Renee Ousley helps pre-school age children (ages 3-5) work on communication skills before the child enters kindergarten.