Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chilton County, AL

Helping students speak out

By Joyanna Love
Clanton Advertiser
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next school year is right around the corner. Many new children will be attending kindergarten for the first time which can be an exciting new adventure but also can be intimidating. Some children have difficulty communicating, speech articulation difficulties or may be non-verbal and it will be the first time in a classroom setting. Nearly 1 in 12 children in the United States (age 3-17) have a disorder related to speech, voice, language or swallowing. Chilton County Board of Education Speech Language Pathologist, Renee Ousley helps pre-school age children (ages 3-5) work on communication skills before the child enters kindergarten.

www.clantonadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chilton County, AL
Education
County
Chilton County, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschool Education#School Education#Speech Disorder#State#Maplesville High School#Guardian#The Board Of Education#Dhr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products. The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy