Air quality warning issued for Northeastern Minnesota

Effective: 2021-07-14 11:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lemhi The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has continued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Lemhi County of degraded air quality. Due to elevated pollutant levels health impacts may occur. BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. Air quality is currently in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category and is forecast to range between moderate to unhealthy. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5). Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons* may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected. Woodstove Burning Restrictions: Voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: All outdoor open burning is prohibited by Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the rules for the control of air pollution in Idaho. For more information contact DEQ`s Regional Office in Idaho Falls at (208) 528-2650. For real-time air monitoring information, visit DEQ`s website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov. For more information concerning local ordinances contact your local city or county. * Sensitive groups include those with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children.