Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Air quality warning issued for Northeastern Minnesota

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of Northeastern Minnesota may want to adjust their plans this weekend, as the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert, beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday and running until 6 a.m. Monday. During this time, smoke from Canadian wildfires burning in Ontario and Manitoba is expected to...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Air Quality#Asthma#Canada#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Minnesota StateDuluth News Tribune

Air quality alert extended in parts of Northeastern Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended the air quality alert to noon Saturday for a smaller portion of northern Minnesota. The alert was first issued Wednesday and included the whole northern half of the state. The alert expired Friday morning in Carlton, Aitkin and Itasca counties as well as in southern St. Louis County and along the North Shore.
Minnesota Statepinejournal.com

Air quality alert extended in parts of Northeastern Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended the air quality alert to noon Saturday for a smaller portion of northern Minnesota. The alert was first issued Wednesday and included the whole northern half of the state. The alert expired Friday morning in Carlton, Aitkin and Itasca counties as well as in southern St. Louis County and along the North Shore.
Lemhi County, IDweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Lemhi by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 11:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lemhi The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has continued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Lemhi County of degraded air quality. Due to elevated pollutant levels health impacts may occur. BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. Air quality is currently in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category and is forecast to range between moderate to unhealthy. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5). Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons* may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected. Woodstove Burning Restrictions: Voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: All outdoor open burning is prohibited by Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the rules for the control of air pollution in Idaho. For more information contact DEQ`s Regional Office in Idaho Falls at (208) 528-2650. For real-time air monitoring information, visit DEQ`s website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov. For more information concerning local ordinances contact your local city or county. * Sensitive groups include those with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children.
Clearwater County, IDweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Clearwater, Idaho by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-19 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Clearwater; Idaho The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has continued an Air Quality Advisory to notify residents of Clearwater, and Idaho Counties of degraded air quality. Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur. BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. Air quality is currently in the MODERATE and is forecast to remain in the moderate to unhealthy. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

Comments / 0

Community Policy