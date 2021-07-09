FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 5:40 p.m. The Fort Hall Fire Department reports the fire is contained.

The fire burned 15 acres, and crews are working on restoring power to homes in the area.

The fire department said two homes are completely lost and another is damaged, and the firefighter being treated for heat exhaustion is recovering.

ORIGINAL: The Fort Hall Fire Department reports a fire is burning in the Ross Fork area.

It started between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday and is southeast of the Fort Hall Casino .

Evacuations and road closures are in place.

Officials say the acreage is unknown at this time.

The fire department said four houses, multiple outbuildings and vehicles are involved.

Currently fighting the fire is BLM-Wildland, BIA-Wildland, Blackfoot Fire, Structure and Wildland, Chubbuck Water Tenders, North Bannock Fire with Brush and Water Tender trucks, Transportation has Water Truck and Grader, Power County is sending a water tender.

The cause at this time is unknown.

One firefighter is currently being treated with heat exhaustion.

The post Fire contained in Ross Fork area appeared first on Local News 8 .