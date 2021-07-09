Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KIFI Local News 8

Fire contained in Ross Fork area

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCti2_0asUHrj700

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 5:40 p.m. The Fort Hall Fire Department reports the fire is contained.

The fire burned 15 acres, and crews are working on restoring power to homes in the area.

The fire department said two homes are completely lost and another is damaged, and the firefighter being treated for heat exhaustion is recovering.

ORIGINAL: The Fort Hall Fire Department reports a fire is burning in the Ross Fork area.

It started between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday and is southeast of the Fort Hall Casino .

Evacuations and road closures are in place.

Officials say the acreage is unknown at this time.

The fire department said four houses, multiple outbuildings and vehicles are involved.

Currently fighting the fire is BLM-Wildland, BIA-Wildland, Blackfoot Fire, Structure and Wildland, Chubbuck Water Tenders, North Bannock Fire with Brush and Water Tender trucks, Transportation has Water Truck and Grader, Power County is sending a water tender.

The cause at this time is unknown.

One firefighter is currently being treated with heat exhaustion.

The post Fire contained in Ross Fork area appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Casino#Idaho#Accident#Fort Hall#Kifi#Blm Wildland#Bia Wildland#Transportation#Local News 8
Related
Salmon, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Mud Lick Fire burns 6,641 acres, emergency road closures implemented

The lightning caused Mud Lick Fire that started on July 8 has burned 6,641 acres and is 0% contained, and effective Thursday, the forest implemented road closures within the fire area to all uses to protect public health and safety due to extreme fire behavior and expected rate and extent of fire spread. The post Mud Lick Fire burns 6,641 acres, emergency road closures implemented appeared first on Local News 8.
Rigby, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Mobile home a complete loss in fire

RIGBY (KIFI) No one was injured in a Tuesday evening house fire near Rigby. Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson says, multiple 9-1-1 calls came into dispatch around 6:45 P.M., reporting a double wide mobile home was engulfed in flames, in the four-thousand block of East 200 North. The first law enforcement personnel on-scene, confirmed The post Mobile home a complete loss in fire appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Fire restrictions implemented within Idaho State Parks

As areas of Idaho move to Stage 2 fire restrictions and as Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) implemented open fire bans due to poor air quality, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) will implement the ban on campfires and will also be banning propane-fueled fire rings. The post Fire restrictions implemented within Idaho State Parks appeared first on Local News 8.
Blackfoot, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Police investigate incident in Blackfoot

Blackfoot Police officers responded to the area of Meridian Street and Riverton Road inside the City of Blackfoot on Thursday at about 10:15 p.m. for a report of a hit and run crash. The post Police investigate incident in Blackfoot appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Target shooting causes fires

The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Land Management – Idaho Falls District wants to remind you the smallest of ignition sources during hot and windy conditions could easily cause a fire and result in a misdemeanor or a felony. The post Target shooting causes fires appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy