Will England FINALLY get their hands on a trophy as they take on Italy at Wembley? Sportsmail's expert columnists including JAMIE REDKNAPP and CHRIS SUTTON give their predictions ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final

By Jamie Redknapp, Chris Sutton, Martin Keown
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

England conceded for the first time at Euro 2020 in the semi-final against Denmark as they were taken to extra time, while Italy were pushed even further as they beat Spain on penalties.

Those wins set up Sunday's final, with many struggling to split the sides who have both been incredibly impressive up to this point.

Sportsmail's experts are giving it a go though, as they give their predictions on what will unfold on the Wembley pitch.

CHRIS SUTTON - 2-1 TO ENGLAND

Forget Paul the Octopus… I said England would beat Ukraine 4-0 and beat Denmark 2-1, so it seems there’s a new oracle in town! This final is being contested between two evenly matched teams.

Spain caused Italy problems by playing a false nine. That feels like a job tailor-made for Harry Kane in my view and he can give Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini a real headache by dropping deep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhHo0_0asUHnRR00
Chris Sutton predicted England's 4-0 win over Ukraine... and he's backing them once again

JAMIE REDKNAPP - 1-1 DRAW (ENGLAND WIN ON PENALTIES)

We're in for a nerve-wracking night. The 1966 World Cup final went to extra time but didn’t make it to penalties. England did the business in extra time.

But I think we’re in for an emotional rollercoaster and that this one is going to go all the way. I’ve got a feeling it will finish 1-1, then extra time, then penalties.

I was at Italy against Spain at Wembley and the Italians were happy for it to go to a shootout. But you know what? I will back England to emerge victorious on penalties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWRHn_0asUHnRR00
Italy needed penalties to beat Spain, and Jamie Redknapp thinks the final could go all the way

STEPH HOUGHTON - 1-0 TO ENGLAND

I would love to say England are going to win 3-0 and it’s going to be an amazing, stress-free night but I just can’t see it. Finals are often close, nervy affairs and it would surprise me if this was any different.

I can see one goal winning it, given how good both defences are, and I’m hoping that it is England who score it.

Extra time and penalties may make the nerves even worse but I can see England bringing it home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIwmN_0asUHnRR00
Steph Houghton is backing defences to come out on top in a tight and nervy encounter

MARTIN KEOWN - 2-1 TO ENGLAND

England have what it takes. They’ve got the manager, Gareth Southgate, making the bold decisions; the players putting in big performances; and the supporters who will play their part at Wembley by creating the most electric atmosphere.

It won’t be easy. Italy boast an incredibly talented team. But I’m backing England to win it in 90 minutes, two goals to one.

