Unreleased George Harrison recording "Cosmic Empire" from famed 'All Things Must Pass' sessions released today
The sessions for George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass began just six weeks after the April 1970 announcement of The Beatles’ break-up. Two days were spent recording thirty demos that were being considered for his new, as yet untitled, album in Studio Three at EMI Studios, Abbey Road in St. John’s Wood, London. The first day, May 26, saw Harrison record fifteen songs backed by Ringo Starr and his longtime friend, bassist Klaus Voormann, beginning with “All Things Must Pass.” The following day, May 27, George ran through an additional fifteen songs solo for co-producer Phil Spector on his own.gratefulweb.com
