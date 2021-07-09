Unreleased George Harrison recording "Cosmic Empire" from famed 'All Things Must Pass' sessions released today

Today (June 23rd) marks what would have been original Beatles bassist Stuart Sutcliffe's 81st birthday. Sutcliffe left the group in the summer of 1961 to continue art college in Hamburg, Germany. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage on April 10th, 1962 at the age of 21, with most sources attributing his death to a blow to the head which he received after a post show run-in with local Liverpool thugs — not John Lennon as has been often been incorrectly reported. In the months leading up to his death, Sutcliffe, whose brain was literally swelling against his skull, would fall into incredible fits of rage due to the pain, and was often rendered blind by the agonizing attacks.