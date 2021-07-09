Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Running With Dogs in Minnesota; Did Pandemic Ruin Your Pooch?

By Roy Koenig
Posted by 
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the joys I find while being out on trails is coming across a wide variety of pooches. I frequently take a break from jogging to say "Hi" and grab a picture. During the pandemic that became a more touchy subject. Frankly, I rarely if ever stopped to pet a dog during the spring/summer of 2020. People many times were giving a wide berth to folks they met on the trail. There was also uncertainties about passing coronavirus to pets.

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Pets & Animals
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animals#Pandemic#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Petsmensjournal.com

All the Gear You Need to Run With Your Dog

Running with your dog is the best—until they get riled up, the leash gets tangled, or they have to go to the bathroom one mile in and you’re toting a poop bag while searching for trash bins. Well, dear readers, we’re here to solve these quandaries and more. Below, eight first-rate finds to make running with your dog a less hare-brained effort. We’ve got stellar hands-free leashes, cooling vests, and even some pampering products to thank your canine for being a runner’s best friend. Also check out our top tips for running safely with your dog.
Detroit, MIchevydetroit.com

Dog-Training Companies Help Puppies and Pooches Behave

Dogs as well as other pets are a joy to have in your life – except for when they are puppies tearing up the family’s shoes, teen-aged pooches that attack chair legs and stair risers when they get bored or mature canines that bark too much when the neighbors decide to throw a spontaneous party. Not that our dogs have done any of that kind of troublesome conduct or anything…
Eveleth, MNmesabitribune.com

‘A vacation for your dog or cat’

EVELETH — When the humans are vacationing, the pooches deserve a getaway, too. That’s the overall concept at Pup North A Pet Lodge, located in rural Eveleth. Taking over the established business was a “dream come true” for co-owner Mykle Hadrava, a registered nurse with a penchant for pups. She and husband, Tom Hadrava, have three dogs of their own — Enzo, Paige and Bella — along with a 3-year-old child and baby.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Caring for your dogs on the Fourth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fireworks are a Fourth of July staple, but some pets are are traumatized by loud noises. This makes the holiday challenging for both dogs and their families. “It’s pretty common for dogs to be really confused and scared of these exploding things in the sky,” Dr....
Petskxnet.com

Minnesota Wild gives team dog to vet in need

The Minnesota Wild is saying farewell to one of its own. The team adopted a golden retriever a year ago to be trained as a service dog. Now, the pup is off to his next phase of training. WCCO captured the moment Hobey left for his new home. “When service...
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

Changes made to how COVID-19 information is reported in Minnesota

Changes are being made to how COVID-19 information is reported in Minnesota. Health officials now say coronavirus updates will no longer be provided on the weekend. The DOH Situation Update page will still be renewed weekdays at 11 a.m. As of Friday, about three-million-82-thousand-40 people have received their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine so far.
Toms River, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Did Your Dog Make The List? 50 NJ Dog Breeds That Hate Fireworks

Around this time every year, my family does our best to make our dog's 4th of July as painless as possible. She's not a fan of the bangs, booms, or bursts of light. She shakes, pants, and will not leave our sides. Every time we move, she moves. It's really bad for her. She's not alone, there are thousands of dogs throughout New Jersey experiencing the same thing. Here are 50 examples.
Minnesota StateWEAU-TV 13

Minnesota to close all but one mass vaccination sites

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota is planning to close all but one of its COVID-19 mass vaccination sites by Aug. 7. A statement from Gov. Tim Walz says the state will focus on the several hundred smaller vaccination sites around the state, at pharmacies and health care providers. The state’s COVID-19...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
DogTime

Pet Hydration Awareness Month: 5 Cool Dog Water Bottles To Keep Your Pooch Hydrated On The Go In July

July is National Pet Hydration Awareness Month! Our dogs are covered head to toe in fur and need to keep themselves hydrated, which means they need to drink lots of water. These cool dog water bottles will help your pup stay hydrated through summer! The post Pet Hydration Awareness Month: 5 Cool Dog Water Bottles To Keep Your Pooch Hydrated On The Go In July appeared first on DogTime.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Pet-Lovers: Rochester Fire Fighters Just Did The Cutest Thing

Though it seems like one of those things you'd only see in the movies, the Rochester Fire Department just rescued another feline. If you've ever wondered if fire departments still rescue cats stuck in trees, they sure do here in Rochester, Minnesota. Shout out to all the brave men and women on the Rochester Fire Department. They're the people who run INTO burning buildings while the rest of us are running OUT. Of course, that's not ALL they do-- they also use their massive aerial ladder truck to help rescue cats here in Minnesota's Med City.
Petscwtreasurevalley.com

Delighted pooch sends owner flying as it runs to meet him

An overenthusiastic dog sent its master flying after it bounded over to greet him in the morning — and skidded on the wet ground. The incident happened at a house in Huzhou in China’s Zhejiang Province when the man, Mr. Lin, walked into the parking lot with a cigarette in his mouth, on July 9.
Houston, TXLaredo Morning Times

Houston's best dog-friendly happy hours for you and your pooch

A return to the office means returning to your favorite happy hour spot. But for your pup, whether a new addition to the family during the pandemic or a lifelong companion, your return to work could leave them a bit lonely. What better way to ease the pain than to take them along to happy hour?
Detroit, MIchevydetroit.com

Pamper Your Pooch with a Trip to a Detroit Dog-Park Event

Dogs are naturally social creatures and will seek out not only humans to pet them but others dogs. Visiting a dog park, especially in the summer months, is an ideal way to let your dog run around and meet other canine friends when you are enjoying the weather in Metro Detroit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy