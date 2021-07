After a short hiatus, SOBER SEVEN is back with a brand new single titled "7 Billion". Breaking onto the scene in 2019, SOBER SEVEN has had serious pressure on him from the word go. It is very rare to see someone with so much potential from the jump. His debut single "Fabulous" gained him much notoriety and he followed that up with another home run on his 2020 single "RENT FREE". Despite the lack of content in the market, the hype surrounding SOBER SEVEN really came from his time in the acclaimed duo Hendrick Lane. Having played venues across Ireland with his duo, we all waited with bated breath to see what was next for SOBER SEVEN after the disbanding of Hendrick Lane.