Scott Hirsch, founding member of Hiss Golden Messenger, shares new song "Spirit True"
Musician Scott Hirsch shares today “Spirit True” a song from his upcoming album Windless Day. Hirsch, who was an original member of Hiss Golden Messenger, serves as both producer and artist for Windless Day which comes out October 10 via Echo Magic Records with Soundly Music. The album is available digitally, CD, and on vinyl (black and iridescent pearlized purple). Preorders are available now.gratefulweb.com
