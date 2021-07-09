Cancel
30A Songwriters Festival Announces First Round of 2022 Lineup

By Article Contributed by Propeller Publicity
gratefulweb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 12 years, the 30A Songwriters Festival has attracted thousands of die-hard live music fans from around the country to hear original songwriters spanning many genres of music perform their songs. The beach resort towns along Highway 30A on the Gulf of Mexico feature 30 venues presenting over 230 songwriters and 300+ solo, band and in-the-round performances throughout the weekend of January 14 – 17, 2022.

