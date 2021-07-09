Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Minka and Jesse Miller (Lotus) team up on new EP Paella

By Article Contributed by gratefulweb
gratefulweb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinka / Beard-o-Bees is Ari Rubin (Minka) and Jesse Miller (Lotus, Octave Cat). Their debut release, the 5-track EP Paella blends electronica synths, dance-inducing beats, indie song-writing and a surprising amount of soul. After releasing the single “Out for Blood” the full EP is now available. Miller: I started seeing...

gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paella#Lotus#Dance#Minka Beard O Bees#Depeche Mode#Clavinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Musicgratefulweb.com

Elektric Voodoo Announces Tour Dates & Drops New Music Video

Elektric Voodoo, the Afrobeat-inspired psych dance-rock ensemble founded by Scott Tournet, just released the music video for their title track “Telescope.” Already being hailed by the press like Glide Magazine who stated, “Telescope encompasses a sonic parade of drums, horns, and guitars with a shake-up the masses mission.” The music video filmed by Michael Cacciabaudo perfectly captures the intimate recording session and vibe. “Telescope” is the second single from Elektric Voodoo’s upcoming album of the same name, due out August 20th. The band has also announced their first tour dates in support of the album kicking off August 7th. Full tour dates below.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Howlin Rain Announce 'The Dharma Wheel'

Over nearly 20 years, Howlin Rain have become the quintessential independent American rock 'n' roll band: a steam-spitting Hydra of cranked guitars, kicking asphalt dust through a kaleidoscoping travelogue of desert motels and dives, volleying forth transmissions of sci-fi poetry from the blacktop veins of this cracked and aching country. Now, in America 2021, capping this strangest and sorest of times, the band returns with its sixth studio album, The Dharma Wheel, a six-track, 52-minute dive into a joyous fantasy realm of exaggerated present. Announced for release on October 8 via founding member Ethan Miller's own Silver Current Records, the title track, a 16-minute multi-movement suite, is premiered today at MOJO. The song cycles from Crazy Horse-meets-Traffic jams through colossal, mass-moving funk stomp, eventually cresting and washing into a sing-along gospel lament (listen / share).
Austin, TXbrooklynvegan.com

Spirit Adrift announce new EP ‘Forge Your Future’ (preorder on exclusive fuego vinyl, limited to 300)

Pre-order Spirit Adrift's new EP, 'Forge Your Future,' on our exclusive fuego vinyl, limited to 300 copies, in our store. Phoenix doomers Spirit Adrift have announced a new EP, Forge Your Future, due out on February 25 via Century Media. We've teamed up with them for an exclusive "fuego" vinyl pressing with an etching on side B, limited to 300 pieces, and available for pre-order in our store.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS EP PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): MÜTHERLOAD — “Ü”

After releasing three albums and an EP from 2005 to 2011, the melodic death metal band Heaven Ablaze from London, Ontario, called it a day and went on indefinite hiatus eight years ago. But one of the relationships within that group later created the seeds of something new. Years later, a chance encounter between guitarist Patrick Davidson and drummer Matt Ashton led to jam sessions, and eventually to the fleshing out of a complete new band with the addition of bassist Chris McKichan, guitarist Derek Haley, and vocalist Derek Lee (ex-Ataxia). They chose the name Mütherload.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Andy Sydow Sets Out Solo With Newly Fashioned Single “Alibi”

Ready to go to bat on his first-ever solo tour, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow announces his latest, three-track EP “Time Stands Between” taking listeners on a reflective journey through the “bases of life.” Newly recorded “Alibi” drops on July 15 while brand-new singles “Just Want You to Notice Me Again” and “When It Ends” debut on August 19.
MusicNME

Nils Frahm announces new collaborative album with F.S. Blumm

Nils Frahm has announced details of a new album with frequent collaborator F.S. Blumm. ‘2X1=4’ is due in September via Frahm’s new label LEITER and is being previewed by a video for first single ‘Desert Mule’. “We had a certain sound in the back of our heads,” Blumm said of...
Musicrekkerd.org

Neo Soul & Live Instruments sample pack by Audentity Records

Audentity Records has announced its new sample pack Neo Soul & Live Instruments, a royalty free collection of lofi beats and samples mixed with real live instruments. The pack has all the ingredients to mix Neo Soul with live instruments such as sax, violin, rhodes and guitar. Expect to find useful Neo Soul & Hip Hop Drums, Piano and Rhodes Keys, Sax Loops, Violins, Flutes, Electric Guitars, Instrumental Loops, Atmospheres and SFX.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Daughters’ Alexis Marshall talks 10 songs that inspired his debut solo album

Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall releases his debut solo album House of Lull . House of When on Sargent House this week (pre-order). Two songs are out from it now (and a non-album single), and as you can hear on those songs, House has a similarly gothy vibe to Daughters' great 2018 comeback album You Won't Get What You Want, but Alexis takes things in a few different directions too. To get a feel for the vibe Alexis was going for on this album, we asked him about the music that inspired it, and he made us a list of 10 songs, from Nick Cave to Scott Walker to Nico to Swans to Suicide and more. Read on for what he had to say...
Theater & Dancexpn.org

The Killers announce new album Pressure Machine and release “Dustland” featuring Bruce Springsteen

While it still seems impossible to go to a party and not hear “Mr. Brightside,” The Killers’ days of making indie dance tracks are long gone. In a vague teaser video for their latest record, Pressure Machine, which will be out August 13, they depict a run-down small town. With voiceovers of residences discussing high school sweethearts and staying there forever, there’s something ominous about the dingy shots of the decrepit town. The album announcement was also accompanied by a string of fall tour dates with The Smiths guitarist, Johnny Marr, opening for them. While there isn’t a Philly date, the band will be playing Firefly Festival on August 24.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Gang of Youths surprise-release new EP ‘Total Serene’ (listen)

Gang of Youths recently released their first new song in four years, "The Angel of 8th Ave," and when Zane Lowe asked about a new album, frontman David Le’aupepe said "It's done because the caveat is nothing with me, as Tom [Hobden] has found out in the two years, nothing with me is ever done. We actually scrapped the album twice and restarted."
Rock MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Musicians Reacting to Nu Metal

Some people love it, others hate it, but everyone has an opinion when it comes to nu metal. Here’s a compilation of rock and metal artists reacting to the polarizing genre. Who gave love to nu metal during its hay-day? You may be surprised to learn that Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was extremely supportive of hip-hip and metal fusing together. “I think it’s fantastic,” Corgan told MTV two decades ago. “I think the more people are cross-pollenating between different musical styles… it not only has musical implications but it has cultural ones as well.”
Rock Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: King Crimson’s THRaKaTTaK 25 Years Later

I will admit to having a complicated relationship with King Crimson. While I view them as one of the most respected and influential of the 1970’s progressive rock bands, I also have a hard time making it through any of their most renowned albums from start to finish. I just don’t go for the songs that much. They are good songs, but perhaps a little too conventional sounding. I like them…but not that much. The instrumental passages, however, can be sublime.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Teamonade prep new EP for Counter Intuitive (stream 2 tracks)

Ohio's Teamonade have a new EP, Borderline, due July 23 via Counter Intuitive Records. It was produced by Steve Warstler (who's worked with Citizen, Shortly, and more), and you can get a taste from the first two singles, "Weighed Down" and "Young." These are the band's first new songs in over a year, and it finds them leaning into an eccentric indie rock sound that's a little lighter and cleaner than their previous work, but still with some explosive climaxes. Listen to both below.
Bloomington, INStereogum

Jim James – “Seasons” (Steve Miller Band Cover)

The Bloomington, Indiana indie label Secretly Canadian is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with the SC25 Singles series, featuring 25 new and unreleased tracks to benefit the local homeless shelter New Hope For Families. The project has already given us Porridge Radio covering Scout Niblett, Stella Donnelly covering Jens Lekman, NNAMDÏ covering Kacey Musgraves, Beach Fossils covering Kelly Lee Owens, and more. Today, we’re getting another cover: My Morning Jacket leader Jim James’ take on Steve Miller Band’s “Seasons,” an old favorite of Secretly Canadian co-founder Chris Swanson.
Musicgratefulweb.com

TRAVIS BOOK Shares Lineup for Season Send-Off of ‘Happy Hour’

Travis Book, founding member of the GRAMMY award-winning band The Infamous Stringdusters has announced a set of final tapings for the pilot season of The Travis Book Happy Hour, a musical variety show, at The Grey Eagle in Asheville. Spanning four dates during July and August, Book’s musical contemporaries will join him for an evening of collaboration and conversation presented in front of a live studio audience and broadcast online. Guests include Leftover Salmon’s Vince Herman taking stage tonight (July 14), fast-rising blues singer/songwriter Cristina Vane and Asheville staple Mike Ashworth (July 28), Aquarium Rescue Unit founding member Jeff Sipe and Fireside Collective dobro player Tommy Maher (August 11), and fellow Stringdusters collaborator Andy Falco (August 25).
Musicgratefulweb.com

Cali Roots Announces Welcome Back Concert August 28th At Monterey Fairgrounds!

Dan Sheehan, Co-Producer comments, “As concerts return we are thrilled to kick off a series of events leading up to our 2022 festival. Our team is excited to get back into production mode and connect with our music family with good music, local food and drinks, all at a beautiful venue. We missed our Cali Roots family and look forward to starting our festival session off in our home town location the Monterey County Fair and Event Center!”
Musicleecountycourier.net

Zito resurrects classic blues rock guitar

I started listening to Mike Zito about 2010 or 2011 when he was playing guitar for the cool blues and blues rock supergroup, Royal Southern Brotherhood. I followed him when he started his solo effort The Wheel (2012). That was one of my go-to road CDs. In 2014, Mike and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy