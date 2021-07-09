Turnstone hopes to inspire Paralympians, future athletes ahead of Tokyo Games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Jake and Lisa Czechowski are ready to compete for another Paralympic Goalball medal for Team USA, even if there are setbacks along the way. "We’re actually supposed to go to a tournament. We’re supposed to leave today," Jake Czechowski said. "But unfortunately because of our current COVID situation, that was postponed. So one of the things the ladies have done a wonderful job with is being able to deal with adversity."