Sports

Turnstone hopes to inspire Paralympians, future athletes ahead of Tokyo Games

By Drew Frey
wfft.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Jake and Lisa Czechowski are ready to compete for another Paralympic Goalball medal for Team USA, even if there are setbacks along the way. "We’re actually supposed to go to a tournament. We’re supposed to leave today," Jake Czechowski said. "But unfortunately because of our current COVID situation, that was postponed. So one of the things the ladies have done a wonderful job with is being able to deal with adversity."

#Paralympic Games#Olympics#Tokyo#Football#Paralympians#Paralympic Goalball#Team Usa#Covid#The Tokyo Paralympics
Tokyo, JP
Sports
