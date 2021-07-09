Cancel
KENDALL STREET COMPANY SHARES NEW SINGLE “SAY HEY!”

gratefulweb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia’s breakout garage-rock improvisers Kendall Street Company return today with a new song and visualizer, “Say Hey!” ahead of their September 24 album release, Inertia from the double LP The Year the Earth Stood Still. A single-cut of the album track, “Say Hey!” speaks to the stagnant nature of life under lockdown and the psychological effects of social isolation. Written during a series of experimental recording sessions for the band’s most recent album project, “Say Hey!” leads the charge with a driving singalong that voices a universal sentiment.

