KENDALL STREET COMPANY SHARES NEW SINGLE “SAY HEY!”

Last year, Sophie Allison a.k.a. Soccer Mommy shared Color Theory, an adventurous album of pop-punk songs that made it to No. 44 on our end of year projects round-up. Today sees the release of a brand new one-off single charmingly titled "rom com 2004," a gloriously anarchic send-up of Soccer Mommy's sound produced by BJ Burton that heralds exciting things for the future. “I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it," Alison said in a statement, "then I told BJ to destroy it.” Fustic Studio handles the eye-catching 3D animated video above, and below you can find dates for Soccer Mommy's upcoming tour with Squirrel Flower and Emily Reo.