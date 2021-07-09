Cancel
Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey Archival Album Series Out Now

gratefulweb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the lockdown last year, Reed Mathis had lots of time on his hands. Setting an intention to use the downtime wisely, he decided to visit his storage space filled with countless recordings, photos and miscellaneous ephemera from his years and years of touring and recording with underground jazz experimentalists, Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey.

Musicjazzwise.com

Take 5: Jazz Guitar Albums

Legend has it that the gig was so packed they had to rig up more speakers to play out the window to all the people outside who couldn’t get in. Wes, Wynton, Griffin, Chambers and Cobb are all at the top of their respective games. Raucous and vibey. The audience are as much a part of this record as the band!
Musicgratefulweb.com

Elektric Voodoo Announces Tour Dates & Drops New Music Video

Elektric Voodoo, the Afrobeat-inspired psych dance-rock ensemble founded by Scott Tournet, just released the music video for their title track “Telescope.” Already being hailed by the press like Glide Magazine who stated, “Telescope encompasses a sonic parade of drums, horns, and guitars with a shake-up the masses mission.” The music video filmed by Michael Cacciabaudo perfectly captures the intimate recording session and vibe. “Telescope” is the second single from Elektric Voodoo’s upcoming album of the same name, due out August 20th. The band has also announced their first tour dates in support of the album kicking off August 7th. Full tour dates below.
Saint Peter, MNgustavus.edu

New GWO Album Available Now

The Gustavus Wind Orchestra under the direction of Dr. James Patrick Miller is proud to announce the digital release of their new album, Heroes: Facing Adversity and Destiny. A result of the GWO virtual tour in the spring of 2021, this album includes music from major Hollywood productions such as How to Train Your Dragon, Schindler’s List, and Star Wars.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | Royal Conservatory of Music Violin Teaching Series Books — 2021 Edition

The Royal Conservatory of Music this week announced the release of the 2021 Edition of their teaching Violin Series. The 2021 edition includes nine volumes of repertoire, three volumes of technique, etudes, and musicianship, and two volumes of orchestral excerpts. Additionally, there will be a 2021 edition of the Violin Syllabus — a free digital resource for teachers looking to prepare students for violin examinations or to start teaching the RCM Certificate Program.
Musicwrti.org

Jazz Album of the Week: Luke Carlos O’Reilly’s ‘I Too Sing America’ a Triumph of Activism and Music

July 5th, 2021. There’s a very simple concept that’s too often lost in contemporary public discourse: Two seemingly conflicting concepts can be true at once. The past year has demonstrated that a critical mass of Americans believes that institutional biases and individual prejudices, even if latent and unconscious, have corroded the foundational dream of America. And yet, it’s often these same voices, the ones which have felt stifled, expressing the most hope in the dream this country has stood for since its founding. Protest and hope can co-exist. Grievance and patriotism are not mutually exclusive concepts.
Musicgratefulweb.com

‘Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who’

‘Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who’, the acclaimed Grammy®-nominated career-spanning documentary chronicling the history of The Who, is now available to stream for the first time exclusively on The Coda Collection. Directed by Murray Lerner and Paul Crowder, and featuring interviews with the group’s co-founders and surviving members Pete...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Rebelution Releases Official Video For "2020 Vision" ft. Kabaka Pyramid | New Album 'In The Moment' Out Now

Rebelution – one of the most successful reggae bands of the 21st century – has dropped the official video for their latest single “2020 Vision” ft. buzzy Jamaican artist, Kabaka Pyramid (who was just announced as a special guest on the band’s summer tour) and produced by Calvin Valentine, from their recently released seventh studio album, In The Moment. PRESS HERE to watch the Yannick Reid directed visual and HERE to listen to/purchase the new album (out now via the band’s 87 Music label and NYC-based Easy Star Records). “‘2020 Vision’ is about embracing the haters out there,” says Eric Rachmany. “It's being prepared for any negativity and turning it back around and killing them with kindness.”
gratefulweb.com

Grateful Web Interview with Fritz Michel

Artistic expression generally knows no bounds, and given Fritz Michel’s array of experience, that’s clearly the case. Born in France and based in NYC, he’s made his mark as an accomplished actor who’s shared his skills in film, television, and the stage. And now, as evidenced by his new single and video for “Look Out (Botticelli Girl),” Michel’s ambitions have expanded to include making music that’s articulate, intelligent and instantly accessible. Check out the new music video for “Look Out (Botticelli Girl),” premiered today:
Musicgratefulweb.com

The Wonderfool (Matt Vinson of CAAMP) Releases “Cool Shade”

The Wonderfool—the recording project of singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Matt Vinson—has released “Cool Shade.” Marking the lead single of his fourth full-length studio album, Shiner, the song showcases an inviting vintage, sun-baked shimmer. Click here to listen to “Cool Shade." American Songwriter unveiled The Wonderfool’s single earlier this week raving...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Howlin Rain Announce 'The Dharma Wheel'

Over nearly 20 years, Howlin Rain have become the quintessential independent American rock 'n' roll band: a steam-spitting Hydra of cranked guitars, kicking asphalt dust through a kaleidoscoping travelogue of desert motels and dives, volleying forth transmissions of sci-fi poetry from the blacktop veins of this cracked and aching country. Now, in America 2021, capping this strangest and sorest of times, the band returns with its sixth studio album, The Dharma Wheel, a six-track, 52-minute dive into a joyous fantasy realm of exaggerated present. Announced for release on October 8 via founding member Ethan Miller's own Silver Current Records, the title track, a 16-minute multi-movement suite, is premiered today at MOJO. The song cycles from Crazy Horse-meets-Traffic jams through colossal, mass-moving funk stomp, eventually cresting and washing into a sing-along gospel lament (listen / share).
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Tim Kobza releases 'Montecito Heights'

Tim Kobza is a Los Angeles-based guitarist/multi-instrumentalist and producer, writing and recording music with attitude, movement, and authenticity, inspired by an extensive career playing jazz, funk, Latin, soul, R&B and improvised music. Kobza's sophomore album Montecito Heights was released on Friday, July 18 and has since received airplay on jazz...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Nathaniel Rateliff's live album Red Rocks 2020 out now + video of "And It's Still Alright" debuts

Red Rocks 2020, the new live album from Nathaniel Rateliff, is out now on Stax Records. The live record was recorded in an empty Red Rocks Amphitheatre during Rateliff’s mid-September run of socially distanced shows, which was limited to 125 attendees per night in the 9400-capacity venue. Through Red Rocks 2020, Rateliff offers this 90-minute live experience to the fans who were unable to attend his live shows last year. Listen to/share Red Rocks 2020 HERE.
Musicqfm96.com

The Qfm96 Hometown Album – On Sale Now

Purchase your copy today at one of the 13 central Ohio Waterbeds ‘N’ Stuff locations. A limited number of special edition vinyl and CDs are in stores now, or you can download the album on iTunes or Amazon Music. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Red, White, & Q Fund.
Musictigernet.com

For my fellow music lovers.

I’m a huge Steely Dan fan and stumbled across this and thought it was great. I’m not going to comment any further because I don’t want to spoil the surprise at the end. But your eyes are going to make your brain tell you one thing, but at the end your mind is going to be blown!
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

South Carolina Band The Artisanals Release Sophomore Album

After opening single ‘Violet Light’ was deemed by Rolling Stone as “built to preach the gospel of rock n’ roll,” it’s clear that The Artisanals are in good stead ahead of the release of their second studio album. Nine tracks of carefully crafted stadium-sized acoustic rock, the South Carolina four piece are ready to unveil ‘Zia’ on the 3rd September.

