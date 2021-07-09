Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey Archival Album Series Out Now

Rebelution – one of the most successful reggae bands of the 21st century – has dropped the official video for their latest single “2020 Vision” ft. buzzy Jamaican artist, Kabaka Pyramid (who was just announced as a special guest on the band’s summer tour) and produced by Calvin Valentine, from their recently released seventh studio album, In The Moment. PRESS HERE to watch the Yannick Reid directed visual and HERE to listen to/purchase the new album (out now via the band’s 87 Music label and NYC-based Easy Star Records). “‘2020 Vision’ is about embracing the haters out there,” says Eric Rachmany. “It's being prepared for any negativity and turning it back around and killing them with kindness.”