MADRID – CruisesNews Media Group and Escapa TV have signed a partnership agreement to broadcast cruise content on the travel-themed channel. Cruises have been a holiday choice for many travellers around the world for many decades. In 2019, 30 million people chose cruising on ships of varying sizes, increasingly modern and luxurious, sailing the seven seas and calling at multiple destinations. The world of cruising is vast and the possibilities for leisure both on board and in the destinations visited are very diverse.