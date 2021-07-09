Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rebelution Releases Official Video For "2020 Vision" ft. Kabaka Pyramid | New Album 'In The Moment' Out Now

gratefulweb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebelution – one of the most successful reggae bands of the 21st century – has dropped the official video for their latest single “2020 Vision” ft. buzzy Jamaican artist, Kabaka Pyramid (who was just announced as a special guest on the band’s summer tour) and produced by Calvin Valentine, from their recently released seventh studio album, In The Moment. PRESS HERE to watch the Yannick Reid directed visual and HERE to listen to/purchase the new album (out now via the band’s 87 Music label and NYC-based Easy Star Records). “‘2020 Vision’ is about embracing the haters out there,” says Eric Rachmany. “It's being prepared for any negativity and turning it back around and killing them with kindness.”

gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Busy Signal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Visions#Kabaka Pyramid#Jamaican#Nyc#Easy Star Records#Cdc#Covid#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicgratefulweb.com

Elektric Voodoo Announces Tour Dates & Drops New Music Video

Elektric Voodoo, the Afrobeat-inspired psych dance-rock ensemble founded by Scott Tournet, just released the music video for their title track “Telescope.” Already being hailed by the press like Glide Magazine who stated, “Telescope encompasses a sonic parade of drums, horns, and guitars with a shake-up the masses mission.” The music video filmed by Michael Cacciabaudo perfectly captures the intimate recording session and vibe. “Telescope” is the second single from Elektric Voodoo’s upcoming album of the same name, due out August 20th. The band has also announced their first tour dates in support of the album kicking off August 7th. Full tour dates below.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

George Porter Jr Releases Inspired New Video For Title Track Off New Runnin’ Pardners Album, “Crying For Hope”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award-Winner and original member of The Meters George Porter Jr. has released his compelling music video for “Crying For Hope”, the title track of his recent studio album. The video’s dynamic, contemplative visuals evoke the complexities of the song’s call to action. It premiered exclusively via Billboard, who praised the track, calling it, “a powerful anthem that combines the signature sound of Porter’s iconic funk group The Meters with a message of resistance and urgency for 2021.”
Musiciconvsicon.com

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Releases New Single & Official Video For “Too Cool To Care”

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) have released a new single, “Too Cool To Care,” from their extraordinary debut album, THANKS FOR COMING (Morpho Music). PRESS HERE to listen and HERE to watch the official video that was shot in March 2020 and serves as eerie time capsule footage of pre-pandemic New York City. The trio recently released THANKS FOR COMING on special, limited edition vinyl. PRESS HERE to purchase and HERE to stream/download the album that Forbes calls a mixture of “sounds ranging anywhere from synth pop and rock to post punk and disco alongside electronic elements, crafting an identity that’s impossible to pigeonhole.”
Chicago, ILPunknews.org

Lurk announce album, release video

Chicago based Lurk have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Around the Sun and will be out September 17 via Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a video for "Crack A Smile". The video was directed by Michael Herrick. Lurk released their EP Pressure Points in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SAXON's New Album Gets Official Release Date

British heavy metal legends SAXON will release their new album on February 4, 2022. The LP's arrival date was announced by SAXON singer Biff Byford in a video message earlier today. "I'm just about to sign off on the last mix from [producer] Andy Sneap, so it should be ready...
New York City, NYgratefulweb.com

Trey Anastasio Band announces fall 2021 tour dates

Trey Anastasio Band (TAB) announces its long-awaited return to the road with an upcoming series of live dates. The tour begins September 17 at Thompson’s Point in Portland, ME and then travels through a two-night-stand at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on October 2 and 3. The upcoming run marks the first TAB tour for new bassist Dezron Douglas, who joins the band following the recent passing of original member Tony Markellis. Presales begin Wednesday, July 14 at noon ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 16 starting at 10am ET. For complete details, please visit trey.com/tour.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Parmalee To Release New Album Later This Month

Parmalee will release a new album called For You on July 30th. The 13-track album includes the platinum-selling collaboration with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way” which topped the charts in the US and Canada this year. Parmalee frontman Matt Thomas said, “We feel most authentic and our best as a...
Musicearmilk.com

Madhattan shares "Canal Street" video to celebrate the release of his new album 'Sink Or Swim'

He opens up the project with a short acapella introduction followed by the menacing track "Dirty Whiteboy" which dives right into the grit and grime. Madhattan knows his onions and with each line, he vividly breaks down the inner workings of his life where one wrong move could be fatal. On "Canal St" he takes listeners into the famous busy street in lower Manhattan where he had to engage in some clandestine activities to survive and rise out of poverty. The tone switches in the reflective direction of "Pavement" which sounds like the soundscape to a documentary. Madhattan runs through various characters and situations he had to deal with at some point or the other while acknowledging that things have changed and it will never be the same again.
Musicsmilepolitely.com

Ben Goldman releases new album Space Cadet

U of I doctoral student and percussionist Ben Goldman has released his new album, Space Cadet, with his band The Ben Goldman Project. Recorded over the course of this year, the album contains all original material and arrangements from Goldman. The band features Goldman on drums, Jesus Fuentes on piano,...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Howlin Rain Announce 'The Dharma Wheel'

Over nearly 20 years, Howlin Rain have become the quintessential independent American rock 'n' roll band: a steam-spitting Hydra of cranked guitars, kicking asphalt dust through a kaleidoscoping travelogue of desert motels and dives, volleying forth transmissions of sci-fi poetry from the blacktop veins of this cracked and aching country. Now, in America 2021, capping this strangest and sorest of times, the band returns with its sixth studio album, The Dharma Wheel, a six-track, 52-minute dive into a joyous fantasy realm of exaggerated present. Announced for release on October 8 via founding member Ethan Miller's own Silver Current Records, the title track, a 16-minute multi-movement suite, is premiered today at MOJO. The song cycles from Crazy Horse-meets-Traffic jams through colossal, mass-moving funk stomp, eventually cresting and washing into a sing-along gospel lament (listen / share).
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Turnstile Announce New Album, Release First Single

Hot on the heels of their recent surprise EP, Turnstile Love Connection, Turnstile have announced an August 27 release date (via Roadrunner) for their next full-length, Glow On. It will consist of fifteen tracks, four of which appeared on the aforementioned EP. The band has also released the first single...
Houston, TXgratefulweb.com

Khruangbin announce fall US tour dates with support from Nick Hakim, Kadhja Bonet, Kikagaku Moyo & more

Today, Houston, Texas’ multilingual collagists Khruangbin, who have been on countless global tours and graced nearly every major festival stage in the world, officially announce their 2021-2022 North American Tour. Especially praised for their telepathic musicianship, enigmatic-driven looks on stage and mesmerizing live shows, the upcoming 40+ run of dates sees Khruangbin playing their largest rooms to date including two sold-out nights headlining iconic Colorado venue Red Rocks, three sold-out nights at LA’s legendary Greek Theatre, two headlining shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in early 2022 and a first-ever headlining performance at London’s Alexandra Palace. Support for the upcoming tour includes an impressive array of curated artists including Nick Hakim, Kadhja Bonet, Kikagaku Moyo, Robert Ellis, Kelly Doyle, Ruben Moreno, The Suffers, Vleux Farka Toure and Brijean.
MusicThe Daily

UW Songwriters Circle releases new album ‘Escapisms’

Throughout the pandemic, the UW Songwriters Circle offered workshops on recording production and musicianship, in addition to playing music and songwriting. They also took on a club project: their album “Escapisms,” written and produced completely by club members online, along with club alum Theresa Ambat, who was responsible for mixing and mastering all 15 songs. The project was funded by a pre-recorded live stream of local acts that took place in January.

Comments / 0

Community Policy