Rebelution Releases Official Video For "2020 Vision" ft. Kabaka Pyramid | New Album 'In The Moment' Out Now

He opens up the project with a short acapella introduction followed by the menacing track "Dirty Whiteboy" which dives right into the grit and grime. Madhattan knows his onions and with each line, he vividly breaks down the inner workings of his life where one wrong move could be fatal. On "Canal St" he takes listeners into the famous busy street in lower Manhattan where he had to engage in some clandestine activities to survive and rise out of poverty. The tone switches in the reflective direction of "Pavement" which sounds like the soundscape to a documentary. Madhattan runs through various characters and situations he had to deal with at some point or the other while acknowledging that things have changed and it will never be the same again.