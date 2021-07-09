Slightly Stoopid Returns to San Diego for a Massive Hometown Show at Petco Park, Sept 11

Slightly Stoopid and the San Diego Padres today announced the band’s return to San Diego for their first traditional concert performance in over two years! The show signals a return for the Ocean Beach, CA natives, whose summer concerts have become a local tradition. The highly anticipated hometown show will take place on Saturday, September 11 at 3:00pm PT at Petco Park, a first for the band at the Major League Baseball venue. Setting the tone for the evening will be a special performance by 8-time Grammy winner Stephen “Ragga” Marley, the legendary Don Carlos & The Dub Vision Band, plus Boston, MA based and rising reggae outfit The Elovaters.