Environment

STORM MODE: More storms expected Saturday, continued rain Sunday

KOMU
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are still on track through the weekend. Storms could be strong to severe at times and rain could be heavy. The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for Saturday morning, this there may be some issues and you'll want to stay updated. Download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather app so you are never caught off guard.

