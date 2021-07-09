STORM MODE: More storms expected Saturday, continued rain Sunday

Temperatures ended up a few degrees cooler, and thunderstorms returned to some of our higher elevations on Saturday. We still have a ridge of high pressure parked off to our east, and that is continuing to draw monsoonal moisture north into northern California today. That moisture tracking through our region has caused the instability that kicked off thunderstorms in areas of Shasta, Lassen, and Siskiyou Counties. There is still a threat of thunderstorms also in Trinity County and Modoc County through this evening. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will remain in effect through 10pm Saturday in western Siskiyou County due to the threat of thunderstorms over dry fuels in the area. The threat of thunderstorms will diminish late this evening, but will return to some of our mountain areas on Sunday. We've had sunny to mostly sunny skies across the valley on Saturday, and our air quality has greatly improved compared to Friday as south winds have developed. High temperatures ended up in the mid 90's to lower triple digits in the valley, and 80's to 90's in the foothills and mountains. Winds are mostly out of the south from 10 to 20mph this evening in the valley, and southwest winds have been observed in areas around the Dixie Fire.