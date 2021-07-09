Friday’s Headlines: Drowning in Denial Edition

You don’t need a weatherman to know which way this wind is blowing. Maybe you just need Eric Adams. First, the news: The only story yesterday was the flash flooding the crippled the city on land, sea and air (and by that, we mean the subway). Yes, all the papers covered it (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times, Gothamist), but the only way to properly tell the story is through the viral videos of the devastation that climate change has wrought.