Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Assembly Member Sues To Stop Safety Project DOT Hasn’t Even Started Yet

By Dave Colon
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Assembly Member Peter Abbate has sued to stop the city from fixing a pair of chaotic Sunset Park avenues — a safety-stopping lawsuit that borrows a well-worn argument that the Department of Transportation doesn’t have the authority to make street changes. It follows similar failed suits to stop the Prospect Park West bike lane, the Morris Park Avenue road diet, the Central Park West bike lane and the Flushing Busway.

nyc.streetsblog.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Schwartz
Person
Joseph Esposito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#Lawsuits#Brooklyn Assembly#Dot#Community Boards 7#Community Board 7#Cb10#Community Advisory Boards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

New York (CNN Business) — The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy