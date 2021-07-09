Brooklyn Assembly Member Sues To Stop Safety Project DOT Hasn’t Even Started Yet
Brooklyn Assembly Member Peter Abbate has sued to stop the city from fixing a pair of chaotic Sunset Park avenues — a safety-stopping lawsuit that borrows a well-worn argument that the Department of Transportation doesn’t have the authority to make street changes. It follows similar failed suits to stop the Prospect Park West bike lane, the Morris Park Avenue road diet, the Central Park West bike lane and the Flushing Busway.nyc.streetsblog.org
