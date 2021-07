We know something brutally horrific, graphically violent and ultimately quite deadly transpired shortly before 9:00 p.m. EDT on the evening of June 7, 2021 at “Moselle,” the sprawling Colleton county hunting property owned by the powerful Murdaugh family of South Carolina. How do we know this? Because two members of this influential family – which has been an institution in the Palmetto Lowcountry for more than a century – were found murdered there later that night.