This Major Downtown Boise Ordinance Needs To Become Permanent

I read a headline that said " A total of 181 correctional officer positions are currently vacant statewide" According to Idaho Department of Correction human resources manager Mike Evans Idaho's nine prisons are currently just 76% staffed. My first thought was... what a great opportunity for a security guard or an armored car employee to upgrade their job. I then realized that the starting correctional officer pay at Idaho Department of Correction prisons is $16.75. I was shocked! I was even more shocked when I found out that they just got a .25 cent raise which means they were making $16.50 not too long ago. All of a sudden it all made sense, why would someone potentially risk their life for $16.75 an hour when they could make more doing jobs that are by far safer? Check out this list of jobs in Boise that pay more than a correctional officer position.