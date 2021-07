The baby who was at the center of an Amber Alert was rescued after being abducted from his father’s house, but the Ennis situation has taken a whole new turn. An Amber Alert was issued this Thursday after Faith Reid, the 7-month-old boy’s mother, abducted the baby with her boyfriend, Marcus Nast, from the father’s house. As the authorities reported, Reid and Nast abducted the baby at gunpoint, and it was believed that the little boy was in immediate danger.