Governor expects another smaller COVID-19 surge in fall

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday he expects there to be another surge of COVID-19 in the fall, but it should be much smaller than last year. Sitting down for an interview for "CloseUP," Sununu said that while COVID-19 case numbers continue to bounce around in the low double-digits, his administration is planning for a fall surge, although he expects it to be much smaller than last year based on vaccination numbers.