Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, NH

Governor expects another smaller COVID-19 surge in fall

By Adam Sexton
WMUR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday he expects there to be another surge of COVID-19 in the fall, but it should be much smaller than last year. Sitting down for an interview for "CloseUP," Sununu said that while COVID-19 case numbers continue to bounce around in the low double-digits, his administration is planning for a fall surge, although he expects it to be much smaller than last year based on vaccination numbers.

www.wmur.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Government
Manchester, NH
Coronavirus
Manchester, NH
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Surge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

New York (CNN Business) — The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...

Comments / 4

Community Policy