Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

New Luke Shaw chant goes viral in dig at Jose Mourinho as defender shines for England

By Chris Doyle
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 6 days ago

A new Luke Shaw chant from England fans has gone viral aimed at Jose Mourinho for his criticism of the Manchester United left-back.

The defender has revived his career for club and country with a brilliant season at Old Trafford, before carrying that form into Euro 2020 for England.

Shaw is in hot pursuit of a record held by David Beckham after he recorded his second and third assists of the tournament in the 4-0 win over Ukraine. He has one game left against Italy in the final to match the United legend's tally of four.

It's a complete contrast from his first few years at Man Utd where he struggled for form after a serious leg break in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWz8G_0asUEwxh00
Luke Shaw faced public criticism from former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho (Image: X01801)

Is Luke Shaw currently one of the best left-backs in the world? Comment below

The left-back faced public criticism from then-boss Mourinho as a result and was often the fall guy during the Portuguese manager's tenure at the club.

But Shaw has been able to prove his critics wrong with many suggesting he is among one of the best left-backs in the world.

And it appears England fans have his back as they made up a song taking aim at Mourinho for his repeated remarks about Shaw.

A video clip on social media showed the song being chanted after England's semi-final victory over Denmark on Sunday.

Supporters chanted: "Jose said Luke Shaw was s***, now he's f***ing dynamite. Gareth Southgate's on a roll, now it's f***ing coming home."

Roy Keane admitted that Mourinho's treatment of Shaw was harsh, but reckons he was just trying to challenge him to get the best out of him.

He said on ITV: "Obviously Mourinho was really hard on him, but in fairness to Mourinho, he's probably just trying to motivate him.

“Okay, it probably didn't work, but Shaw wasn't playing well, he probably wasn't fit enough

What's happened to him over the last year or two is he's played regularly, he's played consistently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEg8q_0asUEwxh00
Luke Shaw has been in impressive form for England at Euro 2020 (Image: PA)

“We all know how good he is going forward, that's never been in question. The question mark has been with his fitness and how he does defensively.

“He's improved, but it's about time for him. He's 25, sometimes the penny drops, he's a lot fitter now.

“I'm sure if you spoke to Mourinho now he might say: 'maybe I could have done something different', but the guy is in top form now and deserves credit.

“Every player has his ups and downs, he's now playing with great confidence.”

Gary Neville agreed with his former teammate claiming Shaw’s personality clashed with Mourinho.

He said: “I think Jose was harsh on him and he was never going to respond to that, Luke Shaw, because of the type of character he is.

“But, if Luke was honest with himself, which I know he would be, there were things he wasn't doing right at the time which were contributing towards his lack of performance and injuries.

“Now you can say he's matured, he's doing the right things, but you do need to look after Luke Shaw, there's no doubt about it.

“He responds to Gareth Southgate, and he responds to Mauricio Pochettino.

“Shaw's not going to respond to Mourinho, fact, but he still had some things he had to sort out himself.”

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

368K+
Followers
75K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
David Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#The Manchester United#Portuguese#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Luke Shaw is getting 'better and better', Jack Grealish 'is not the manager's favourite' and England must NOT switch to a back three against Denmark... Jose Mourinho delivers his verdict after Gareth Southgate's men thump Ukraine at Euro 2020

Jose Mourinho was full of praise for England after their 4-0 win over Ukraine to reach the Euro 2020 semi finals, but warned them Denmark will pose a serious threat. Gareth Southgate's side produced a superb performance in Rome, with Luke Shaw particularly impressive as he provided two assists to continue a strong run of form.
Premier LeagueBBC

Jose Mourinho defends Premier League record

Jose Mourinho has defended his recent record in the Premier League by claiming what is considered "a disaster for me" other coaches "never achieve". The 58-year-old was sacked by Tottenham last season after he took the club to the League Cup final. On Thursday he spoke at a news conference...
Premier LeagueBirmingham Star

Shaw shows Mourinho who's boss in Rome as England roll on

At Jose Mourinho's new home, the Stadio Olimpico, Luke Shaw chose the perfect setting for his latest riposte to his former boss with two assists in England's 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals. Shaw suffered at the hands of Mourinho for three seasons at Manchester United,...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

‘I did not see a reason’ – Jose Mourinho criticises Gareth Southgate over decision during England vs Denmark

Jose Mourinho has criticised Gareth Southgate over his handling of Jack Grealish during England’s Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark. The Three Lions progressed to Sunday’s Wembley final in controversial circumstances, scoring a harshly-awarded penalty in extra time after Raheem Sterling went down with little contact. During the game, Southgate...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

England vs Denmark: Jose Mourinho makes case for Jack Grealish to start Euro 2020 semi-final

Jose Mourinho wants Jack Grealish to start England's Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark tonight.The Three Lions are looking to reach a first major tournament final in 55 years when they play the Danes in the final four at Wembley Stadium.Gareth Southgate has a host of attacking options available to him with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane now in fine form.LIVE: Follow live build-up to England vs DenmarkWho partners the duo is the source of much debate with Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho all starting during the tournament.Southgate is expected to opt for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy