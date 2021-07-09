Cancel
Pensioner, 83, jailed for playing his radio too loudly dies from Covid in prison

By
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
 6 days ago

An elderly man who was thrown in jail because he played classical music too loud died in prison after catching coronavirus.

Ian Trainer was locked up twice for breaching a restraining order by turning Classic FM up to an "unbelievable" volume.

The 83-year-old was then taken into custody again last year but died in November while he was locked up in Walton jail in Liverpool.

An investigation into the octogenarian's death, published this week, has now confirmed it was linked to Covid-19, Liverpool Echo reports.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO), which investigates every jail death, reported that he had underlying health issues.

Trainer was handed a 24 week term in February of last year for breaking one of the conditions set out in a restraining order given to him months earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vt429_0asUEv4y00
The 83-year-old was locked up in Walton jail

It banned him from playing “any audio at a volume above normal talking level”, considered to be above 65 decibels, between 9am and 10pm.

It was the second time Trainer had been jailed for the same offence.

Three months later, on May 6, he was held in Altcourse after being charged with threatening behaviour and breaching a restraining order.

Following a court appearance in November, he was taken to Walton jail which is formally known as HMP Liverpool.

A subsequence health screening returned no concerns.

Seven days later, on November 9, Trainer reported feeling unwell with potential Covid-19 symptoms and was placed in isolation before a test confirmed he had the virus.

As his health deteriorated he was admitted to hospital several times before he died on the afternoon of November 23.

At his inquest, a coroner found the cause of death was blood clots caused by Covid-19. He also had chronic kidney disease, which did not cause, but contributed to his death, it was found.

The PPO said Trainer had been placed in isolation on arrival at Walton, adding: "In response to apparent symptoms of Covid-19, Mr Trainer was immediately tested and isolated.

"When his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the inpatient unit to allow better monitoring of his condition and healthcare staff referred him promptly to secondary care when they felt he needed further assessment, or additional treatment.

"Operational staff were instructed to allow nurses full access to Mr Trainer and to complete visual and welfare checks at the start of every shift and handover.

"All staff wore full PPE, comprising an apron, a mask and gloves. Mr Trainer was reviewed by a GP 15 times during his short stay at Liverpool."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGVyG_0asUEv4y00
The octogenarian died in jail in November

Trainer had tested negative at Altcourse five days before his transfer, so it remains unknown where and when he contracted the illness.

The report concluded: "The investigation found that Liverpool complied with the national cohorting and compartmentalising policy by creating local plans covering all areas of the regime.

"Prison managers assigned dedicated reverse cohorting and shielding units; implemented social distancing; and staff used PPE, in line with national requirements.

"We are satisfied that staff took all the appropriate steps to help protect Mr Trainer from infection, were responsive to signs of deterioration in his health and offered a high standard of care when he became ill."

Comments / 2

Comments / 2

