Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DELAWARE AND NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES At 558 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roscoe, or 15 miles northwest of Liberty, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockland, Fremont, White Sulphur Springs, Stalker, Hazel, Livingston Manor, Roscoe, Peabrook, Callicoon Center and Shandelee. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH