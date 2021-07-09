Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DELAWARE AND NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES At 558 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roscoe, or 15 miles northwest of Liberty, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockland, Fremont, White Sulphur Springs, Stalker, Hazel, Livingston Manor, Roscoe, Peabrook, Callicoon Center and Shandelee. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, NY
State
Delaware State
City
Livingston Manor, NY
County
Delaware County, NY
City
Callicoon Center, NY
City
Roscoe, NY
City
Sullivan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Mask mandate back on in Los Angeles as virus cases rise

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County residents will again be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, while the University of California system said that students, faculty and staff must be inoculated against the coronavirus to return to campuses. The announcements Thursday came amid a spike...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Hong Kong democracy crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions, posted by...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Posted by
Reuters

Former Haiti government official may have ordered Moise killing: Colombia police

BOGOTA, July 16 (Reuters) - Former Haitian justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio could have ordered the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, Colombia's police chief, General Jorge Vargas, said on Friday. Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in...
NBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
Posted by
Reuters

FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products. The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy