Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence, Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Lawrence; Meade; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Meade County in west central South Dakota Southeastern Lawrence County in west central South Dakota West central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 357 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Silver City, or 12 miles north of Hill City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Johnson Siding around 410 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Summerset, Piedmont and Black Hawk. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 46 and 61. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH