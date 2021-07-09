Cancel
Wayne County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE...NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 545 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Peabrook, or 17 miles southeast of Deposit, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockland, Callicoon, Hancock, Fremont, Jeffersonville, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Stalker and Hazel. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

