FBI agent claims she was sexually harassed at Vegas office

An FBI agent is claiming she was sexually harassed at the FBI's Las Vegas office, including by a supervisor who texted her a photo of a sex toy.

According to a lawsuit, Special Agent Karen Veltri alleges she was harassed by 2 supervisors and was retaliated against after she filed complaints against the supervisors.

Veltri, who has been with the FBI since 2010, was transferred to Las Vegas in November 2019.

She worked under Assistant Special Agent in Charge Francis Cucinotta, who she claimed tried to integrate himself into her personal life and made several inappropriate comments to her.

She complained about his behavior in late February of early March of 2020 to Supervisory Special Agent Robert Bennett, who was also an employee assistance program officer.

Instead of helping her, Veltri claims that Bennett also began sexually harassing her, including sending her a photo of a rainbow-colored sex toy.

Benett also allegedly texted her about weapons that he owned and his alcohol abuse.

He also asked her out to dinner for Valentine’s Day in 2011 and became angry and defensive with Veltri asked him why he would think that there were valentines.

When Veltri complained about Bennett, he received an award less than 30 days later for “steadfast adherence to high professional conduct.”

The lawsuit claims that no action was ever taken against either man.

The FBI told 13 Action News that it does not comment on pending litigation.