New Castle County, DE

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Castle by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:01:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: New Castle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN NEW CASTLE AND SOUTHWESTERN CHESTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Castle County, DE
City
New Castle, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
