Imogen Thomas puts on a leggy display in a pink mini dress as she heads for a glamorous night out

By Charlotte Dean For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

She is often spotted out on the London social circuit.

And Imogen Thomas enjoyed another glamorous night out on Friday, as she headed for dinner and drinks at Madhus restaurant in London.

The Big Brother star, 38, cut a chic figure in a geometric print mini dress, which showcased her shapely pins as she arrived at her dinner reservation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJHW9_0asUEeJr00
Pretty in pink! Imogen Thomas enjoyed another glamorous night out on Friday, as she headed for dinner and drinks at Madhus restaurant in London

Imogen boosted her petite frame with a pair of black platform heels, while carrying her essentials in a padded Yves Saint Laurent bag.

She wore her glossy brunette locks in a bouncy blown out style and opted for soft touches of make-up in a neutral pallet.

mogen, who now describes herself as an 'investor and content creator', is a mother to daughters Ariana and Siera who she shares with partner Adam Horsley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1Zzy_0asUEeJr00
Wow: The Big Brother star, 38, cut a chic figure in a geometric print mini dress, which showcased her shapely pins as she arrived at her dinner reservation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oljoM_0asUEeJr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0De8Im_0asUEeJr00

The beauty rose to fame in the seventh series of Channel 4's Big Brother in 2006.

The outing came after Imogen paid tribute to her late friend Nikki Grahame, saying she 'made her laugh even til the end' and that 'not a day goes by that she doesn't think about her' in a new post.

Nikki was found dead on April 10 in her London home, a day after she was discharged from Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester after a three week stay to treat her for anorexia.

Imogen - who met the reality icon on Big Brother - reflected on their best memories together in a poignant post last month.

Taking to her Instagram Story Imogen replied to a question from a fan during a Q&A which read: 'Favourite memory of Nikki during BB 2006? You and her got along great from the start'.

Imogen replied saying: 'Omg I have so many. But during the house time she was the star. We got along amazing we both had each other's backs. Loves all her one liners she always made me laugh even til the end.

'God I miss her so much. Not a day goes by that I don't think about her. Miss our daily chats. But I take comfort in knowing she's at peace now prob with an espresso martini in hand. RIP my beautiful girl.'

For help and support with eating disorders contact SEED on (01482) 718130 or visit www.seedeatingdisorders.org.uk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxaNz_0asUEeJr00
Tragic: It came after Imogen paid tribute to her late pal Nikki Grahame, saying she 'made her laugh even til the end' and 'not a day goes by she doesn't think about her' (pictured in 2017)

