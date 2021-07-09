Cancel
Douglas County, WA

NCWLIFE Evening News July 9th, 2021

By Uriah Darby
ncwlife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, here a few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, The Batterman Road Fire in rural Douglas County is now 80 percent contained./ A Lynnwood man faces a vehicular assault charge after allegedly driving drunk and causing an accident that injured a Wenatchee driver./ A bat that was brought into a Waterville-area home by a cat Wednesday has tested positive for rabies, and, A Wenatchee drug suspect was sentenced to just over three years in prison this week.

www.ncwlife.com

