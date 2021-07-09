Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado River’s voluntary closure could be first of many in Grand due to low flows, high temps

By Amy Golden
skyhinews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the owner and head guide of Winter Park Flyfishing, Jeff Ehlert has been experiencing the low flows and warm temperatures on Grand County rivers firsthand this summer. Already, the fishing guide company has moved tours to the earliest morning hours and often has to cut trips short when river temperatures become too dangerous for fish. He’s been pushing clients to do four hours trips instead of eight.

