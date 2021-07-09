COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Marquette County as vaccination rates rise
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Marquette County Heath Department, COVID-19 trends in the county are continuing to improve. As of July 9, more than 60% of all eligible Marquette County residents are vaccinated against COVID-19. 87% of residents between the ages of 65 and 74 have received their shots. There are currently no coronavirus-related hospitalizations.www.uppermichiganssource.com
