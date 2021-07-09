Haiti asks Biden to deploy US TROOPS to protect crumbling country after assassination of President Jovenel Moïse

HAITIAN government officials took the extraordinary step of requesting that the United States send in troops to safeguard the country from falling into anarchy.

They want to protect Haiti’s port, airport, gasoline reserves and other key infrastructure as the country has descended into turmoil in the wake of the brazen assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on Wednesday.

Haiti has appealed to the White House for help Credit: Reuters

Haiti has a history of unwanted American military meddling.

But fears have been growing that unrest in the streets and political turmoil after the attack could inflame the country’s worst crisis in years.

Haiti has been plagued by political intrigue and gang violence, plus a public health crisis driven by the pandemic and problems receiving international aid.

Haitian minister of elections Mathias Pierre said the request was made because President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had vowed to help.

State Department spokeswoman, Jalina Porter, told a news briefing on today she could not confirm such a request.

Yet the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, did say that the United States would be sending senior FBI and homeland security officials to Port-au-Prince "as soon as possible" to help out.

