Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew won’t get vaccinated

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmnyE_0asUEEZ500

Just a few weeks out from the Tokyo Olympics, former 100-meter individual medley world champion Michael Andrew said he will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Andrew, 22, is heading to his first Olympic Games with Team USA, where he’ll compete in the 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter individual medley and 50-meter freestyle.

“My reason behind it is — for one, it was in the last moment I didn’t want to put anything in my body that I didn’t know how I would potentially react to,” Andrew told reporters on a conference call. “As an athlete on the elite level, everything we do is very calculated. For me in the training cycles and especially at trials, I didn’t want to risk any days out, because there are periods where if you take a vaccine, you have to deal with some days off.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITP8A_0asUEEZ500 Also Read:
Team USA Basketball schedule, men’s roster updates, Tokyo Olympics preview

Andrew later said he would not get vaccinated in the “distant future,” either, revealing it was more than a matter of timing.

Olympic athletes are not required to be vaccinated in order to travel to Tokyo, but Japan this week declared a state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 infections. That, in turn, led organizers to ban spectators at the Games, scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8.

Andrew said he’ll comply with all COVID-19 protocols while in Tokyo — “lots of testing, masks, socially distanced, obviously staying away from the crowds, everything like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqOwN_0asUEEZ500 Also Read:
Three players on USA select team in COVID protocol

Andrew placed first in the 100-meter breaststroke at U.S. Olympic Trials last month.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 5

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#U S#Swimmer#Team Usa#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
fox13news.com

Team USA gold medal favorite is refusing vaccination ahead of Olympic Games

Olympic U.S. swimmer Michael Andrew told the media on Thursday that he will forego vaccination prior to the Tokyo Olympic Games. The event is set to start on July 23, with no spectators planned to attend the event due to an ongoing spike in COVID cases challenging Tokyo. Impressing his...
Sportsswimswam.com

2021 Olympic Media Day – Press Conference: Michael Andrew, Chase Kalisz

Michael Andrew and Chase Kalisz discuss topics such as navigating through the COVID-19 protocols and embracing the pain of the 400 IM Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES. Friday, July 22 – Sunday, August 8, 2021. Swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. Tokyo,...
Texas Statecw39.com

LIST: Texans competing in the Olympics

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Tokyo Olympics are a little more than a week away, and dozens of athletes from Texas will compete in the summer games. Learn about who to watch from your area below. Central Texas. Austin. Valarie Allman will compete in the Women’s Discus for Team USA. Allman...
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball. It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.
NBANewsweek

Gregg Popovich Gets Heated With Reporter After Team USA Loss to Australia

Team U.S.A. head coach Gregg Popovich got into a heated exchange with a reporter following his team's 91-83 loss against Australia in an exhibition game. Monday's night loss in Las Vegas came just two days after the three-time defending Olympic champions lost to Nigeria in the first of five games in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.
BasketballPosted by
Forbes

A’ja Wilson Heads To Olympics With ‘Badass’ Coach Staley At Her Side

The conversation took place after a practice back in November 2014, just after a disappointing debut for freshman forward A’ja Wilson. She’d been the national high school Player of the Year award at Heathwood Hall the previous season, and Wilson entered college as the most anticipated recruit in the history of South Carolina’s program, one that had made great strides—including a conference championship and a Sweet 16 berth the previous year—under Hall of Fame coach Dawn Staley.
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.

Comments / 5

Community Policy