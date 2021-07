The Splash Pad is once again open for the 2021 season!. Come cool off at the Old Town Winchester Splash Pad located on the south end of the Loudoun Street Mall. Warm weather is finally here and this is a great time to visit the Splash Pad on the Loudoun Street Mall in Old Town Winchester. Bring the kids down to play in the water as over 20 spray heads dance up and down at multiple levels each minute. After dark, watch as the water is illuminated in bright colors. Please leave the fun to kids. Pets are prohibited.