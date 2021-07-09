Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey kiss as they enjoy a dip in an infinity pool on tropical getaway: 'Thank you God'

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey continued to enjoy their tropical lovefest this week.

In Lori's latest Instagram post, the couple could be seen snuggling up in an infinity pool at their luxury accommodations as they watched a sunset together.

The lovestruck duo - who have been dating for almost a year - could be seen at the edge of the pool as they gazed into each other's eyes before having a passionate kiss.

Sunset kiss: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan shared a romantic moment on their vacation this week

'Thank you God.' Lori, 24, captioned the dimly lit video.

The social media personality has been sharing numerous snaps and videos from her 'baecation' at an undisclosed getaway location with the 34-year-old A-list actor.

And she's also been treating fans to sultry mirror selfies of herself in a bikini as she flaunts her fabulous figure.

So in love: The couple cuddled up in an infinity pool as they appreciated the view together

Romantic moment: Lori, 24, turned around to give her boyfriend a big kiss

Smitten: The couple - who have been dating for about a year - have been sharing lots of romantic photos to social media

The pair were first romantically linked in November of 2020 when Michael was spotted with his now-partner while spending time in Atlanta.

The two kept things low-key over the next month before they went Instagram official this past January after having spent New Year's Eve together.

The following month, Lori's father Steve Harvey publicly commented that he approved of the pair's relationship and expressed that the Fruitvale Station actor was good for his daughter.

Lots of love: Michae proved cheekily bit the chin of girlfriend Lori in a recent post

Wow factor: As if that wasn't already enough Lori shared sultry mirror selfies of herself in a bikini as she flaunted her fabulous figure

Just the two of us: The couple were all smiles in another snap enjoying their luxury surroundings

Fun in the sun: She shared even more content from the vacation over the weekend

Scenic views: Harvey's first video gave her nearly 4 million followers a glimpse into the couple's lavish beachside accommodations

The Creed star recently spoke to People and expressed that, although he generally keeps his love life under wraps, he was enthusiastic about his new girlfriend.

'I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy,' he said.

'I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work,' he remarked.