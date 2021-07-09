Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey kiss as they enjoy a dip in an infinity pool on tropical getaway: 'Thank you God'

By Dailymail.com Reporter
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey continued to enjoy their tropical lovefest this week.

In Lori's latest Instagram post, the couple could be seen snuggling up in an infinity pool at their luxury accommodations as they watched a sunset together.

The lovestruck duo - who have been dating for almost a year - could be seen at the edge of the pool as they gazed into each other's eyes before having a passionate kiss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1uNE_0asUDoBK00
Sunset kiss: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan shared a romantic moment on their vacation this week 

'Thank you God.' Lori, 24, captioned the dimly lit video.

The social media personality has been sharing numerous snaps and videos from her 'baecation' at an undisclosed getaway location with the 34-year-old A-list actor.

And she's also been treating fans to sultry mirror selfies of herself in a bikini as she flaunts her fabulous figure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRNbt_0asUDoBK00
So in love: The couple cuddled up in an infinity pool as they appreciated the view together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAd2M_0asUDoBK00
Romantic moment: Lori, 24, turned around to give her boyfriend a big kiss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfjOt_0asUDoBK00
Smitten: The couple - who have been dating for about a year - have been sharing lots of romantic photos to social media

The pair were first romantically linked in November of 2020 when Michael was spotted with his now-partner while spending time in Atlanta.

The two kept things low-key over the next month before they went Instagram official this past January after having spent New Year's Eve together.

The following month, Lori's father Steve Harvey publicly commented that he approved of the pair's relationship and expressed that the Fruitvale Station actor was good for his daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18O0YK_0asUDoBK00
Lots of love: Michae proved cheekily bit the chin of girlfriend Lori in a recent post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZr2H_0asUDoBK00
Wow factor: As if that wasn't already enough Lori shared sultry mirror selfies of herself in a bikini as she flaunted her fabulous figure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaAkW_0asUDoBK00
Just the two of us: The couple were all smiles in another snap enjoying their luxury surroundings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndNGK_0asUDoBK00
Fun in the sun: She shared even more content from the vacation over the weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUM67_0asUDoBK00
Scenic views: Harvey's first video gave her nearly 4 million followers a glimpse into the couple's lavish beachside accommodations 

The Creed star recently spoke to People and expressed that, although he generally keeps his love life under wraps, he was enthusiastic about his new girlfriend.

'I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy,' he said.

'I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work,' he remarked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeZff_0asUDoBK00
Staying strong: The social media personality and her boyfriend were first linked in November of last year and went Instagram official the following January

Comments / 13

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

205K+
Followers
78K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Lori Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infinity Pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Nicki Minaj Just Called out Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's new rum brand is drawing widespread criticism for cultural appropriation, including from Grammy-winner Nicki Minaj. The Black Panther star issued an apology Tuesday after being called out by the "Super Bass" artist for naming the rum brand J'Ouvert after the celebration of Caribbean culture held as part of Carnival in many Caribbean islands such as Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline: How the ‘Creed’ Star Found Love With the Model

Feeling the love. Ever since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship via Instagram, the pair has consistently professed their love for one another. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night Lights alum posted dark and grainy photos with Harvey that looked as if they were about to kiss. The Tennessee native also posted snaps of her new boyfriend at the same location with an emoji heart caption.
Celebritiesamericanpeoplenews.com

Lori Harvey Shares Michael B Jordan Vacation Pics

Breaking news from the humidity of my tiny NYC apartment: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan appear to literally be in heaven on vacay together. Aaron J. Thornton / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images. If you didn’t know, the Black Panther star and the model have...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason People Are Upset About Michael B. Jordan's Rum

Several weeks ago, Kendall Jenner faced a massive public backlash after the celebrity promoted a video for her new tequila that showed her sporting a hairstyle and clothing style associated with Mexican culture interspersed with shots of farmhands harvesting agave (via People). After a downpour of criticism, Jenner tearfully apologized on an episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and claimed she "felt really bad." Michael B. Jordan and his new rum brand now face their own scandal after critics have accused the star of cultural appropriation.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Raekwon Drops A Song Assist For Michael B. Jordan + Oprah Winfrey Show Soundtrack

Wu-Tang Clan emeritus Raekwon is sharpening his lyrical sword through a contribution to OWN Network’s series David Makes Man. The Chef recorded the song “Bring Dat Doe” featuring singer PWright to add to the soundtrack. Producer Lord Quest provides a laid-back, simple kick and snare with sparse instrumentation — reminiscent of the 90s vibe the Hip Hop legend built his reputation slaying throughout the decade.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Lori Harvey Masters Vacation Style in an Off-the-Shoulder Minidress & Neon Fishnet Heels

Lori Harvey proved the power of a statement shoe this week during her Miami beach getaway. Taking to Instagram to show off her outfit for the evening, the model posed in an unmissable minidress complete with an off-the-shoulder fit and a bold print. To make the ensemble pop more, Harvey then broke out one of this summer’s most beloved footwear silhouettes.
Texas StateMySanAntonio

'It's a blessing': Tiny Texas TikTok star teases role in Eva Longoria project

The Enkyboys are moving on up. The Texas-based TikTok duo made up of father and son Randy and Brice Gonzalez are teasing out big news on their Instagram. Per their latest share, the lip-synching little guy that hails from the Houston area has landed his first movie role – a goal he's been aiming for since he started making viral TikToks with his father Randy in November 2019. Brice, 6, told MySA.com back in February that acting is something he has his sights set on.

Comments / 13

Community Policy