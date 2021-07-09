Cancel
Barr Hill Gin And Breakthru Beverage Group Expand Distribution Relationship To Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin And Minnesota

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 7 days ago

Barr Hill Gin recently emerged as the #1 best-selling, super-premium American gin based on both volume and dollar sales (Source: Nielsen Liquor Plus, Nielsen xAOC and NABCA combined, Trailing 12 Months). According to Nielsen, Barr Hill Gin sales increased 41% over the last 52 weeks versus the previous year (Liquor Plus Channel, Dollar Sales, period ending June 19, 2021), outpacing the 14% growth of the gin segment for the same period.

