Barr Hill Gin And Breakthru Beverage Group Expand Distribution Relationship To Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin And Minnesota
Barr Hill Gin recently emerged as the #1 best-selling, super-premium American gin based on both volume and dollar sales (Source: Nielsen Liquor Plus, Nielsen xAOC and NABCA combined, Trailing 12 Months). According to Nielsen, Barr Hill Gin sales increased 41% over the last 52 weeks versus the previous year (Liquor Plus Channel, Dollar Sales, period ending June 19, 2021), outpacing the 14% growth of the gin segment for the same period.www.bevnet.com
