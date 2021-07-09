Cancel
New Fashioned Debuts Bartender-Made, Powdered Cocktail Blends Inspired By Classic Recipes

Press Release
BevNET.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew SoCal-based powders and spirits company New Fashioned is thrilled to announce the debut of its new-to-market Dry Cocktails, now available direct-to-consumer nationwide. Using real fruits and spices, the one-of-a-kind powdered blends are inspired by classic cocktail recipes and come in convenient, single-serve packets meant to pair with a standard pour of alcohol (50ml). With no refrigeration required, New Fashioned’s Dry Cocktails provide a seamless, consistent, and high-quality drinking experience no matter where you are.

