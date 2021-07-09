‘Fear Street’: How Slashers Like ‘Scream’ and ‘Halloween’ Inspired the Trilogy’s ’70s-Set Second Film
[Editor's note: The following post contains light spoilers for "Fear Street Part 2: 1978."]. Hear the words "'70s-set summer camp slasher," and you'll likely think of such horror mainstays as "Friday the 13th" (and its many, many sequels and remakes), "Sleepaway Camp," or "The Burning," classic entries in the sub-genre that Leigh Janiak's second "Fear Street" movie ably fits alongside. As its title tells us, Janiak's "Fear Street Part 2: 1978" is set in the waning days of the decade, as a pack of teens and kids (most of them ill-fated) enjoy a summer spent at Ohio's own Camp Nightwing.
