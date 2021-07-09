‘Fear Street’: How Slashers Like ‘Scream’ and ‘Halloween’ Inspired the Trilogy’s ’70s-Set Second Film

The two theatrically released adaptations of author R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series of children’s horror books, in 2015 and 2018, disappointed some fans of the horror genre with their broad accessibility and lack of spooky bonafides. When you get right down to it, however, the Goosebumps films delivered exactly the sort of family friendly moviegoing experience that pretty much anyone should have been expecting from the series, especially if they’d ever read the source material. Goosebumps chapter books—they can’t really be called “novels”—were always a lighthearted traipse through the macabre, flirting with self-referentiality and capped by silly twist endings right out of the cheesier moments of The Twilight Zone. Not even the most horror-reticent child ever had nightmares as a result.