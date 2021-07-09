Netflix Cancels Cursed After One Season

Full spoilers for all three Fear Street movies below! As of right now you can stream all three movies in the Fear Street trilogy on Netflix and with the release of Fear Street Part Three: 1666 we finally have a complete understanding of the Sarah Fier curse on Shadyside in the movies. What we learn about the curse in the first movie of the series (Fear Street Part One: 1994) is best summarized in a town rhyme that read: "She reaches from beyond the grave to make good men her wicked slaves. She'll take your blood. She'll take your head. She'll follow you until you're dead." This becomes literal after several killers go after the protagonists in the film, but the sequel offered a little more context and the third film fully revealed its secrets.