Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix Cancels Cursed After One Season

SuperHeroHype
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost a full year since Netflix debuted the first season of Cursed, based on Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller’s graphic novel of the same name. Unfortunately, this new twist on Arthurian legend won’t be coming back for more. According to Deadline, Netflix has elected not to renew the show for another season.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Langford
Person
Devon Terrell
Person
Frank Miller
Person
Tom Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Mr. Iglesias Season 3 Release Date | Netflix Cancels Mr. Iglesias Abruptly

Mr. Iglesias became an instant hit comedy series that premiered on Netflix sometime in June 2019. The series premiered nearly two years, and the first season was commissioned for a 10-episode season which was released at once on Netflix. The series changed its dropping episodes when the second season was...
TV SeriesElite Daily

Lovecraft Country Got Canceled After 1 Season, And Fans Are Really Not OK

With its riveting blend of sci-fi horror, period drama, and social commentary, Misha Green’s Lovecraft Country became one of the most buzzed-about shows of 2020 when Season 1 hit HBO last year. But while the series gained a strong fanbase and the Season 1 finale became the most-watched new episode of an HBO Max original series ever upon its debut, the series will not be returning for more twisted tales. The network surprised fans by announcing that it’s been canceled after just one season.
TV SeriesRefinery29

After A Whole Year Of Silence, Netflix Actually Canceled This Epic Fantasy Series

When Netflix introduced subscribers to Cursed, fantasy fans were certain that the remixed Arthurian tale would be the platform's answer to Game of Thrones — sprawling world fantasy included. However, like many shows on the streamer's lineup, we won't ever get to find out how this story ends because it's been canceled after just one season.
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Netflix cancels ‘Cursed’, ‘Good Witch’ ending, ‘The Outpost’ return, Is Debbie Matenopoulos returning to The View?, The Witcher sets Season 2 date and more!

After premiering on Netflix July 17, 2020, there has been little news about the future of the sci-fi series ‘Cursed’. It was announced today that the series will not be back for a second season. The series starred Katherine Langford. Hallmark announced Season 7 will be the final season of...
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Country Comfort: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian Sitcom

Bailey’s music career has been cut short again. Netflix has cancelled Country Comfort so, there won’t be a second season of this multi-camera comedy series. Created by Caryn Lucas, Country Comfort stars Katharine McPhee, Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico, and Griffin McIntyre, with Eric Balfour and Janet Varney in recurring roles. When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, the newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Luke Cage's Mike Colter Reveals The One Pro To Netflix Cancelling Luke Cage When It Did

Before the Disney+ MCU shows came into interconnected existence, fans had the Netflix Marvel shows, with Charlie Cox's Daredevil as the launching pad for the Defenders. That group's questionable connection to the MCU as a whole was cut short as each of the standalone dramas was abruptly cancelled one by one ahead of the anticipated launch of Disney+. One such show was Luke Cage, which Netflix ended after two seasons, and while fans have begged for years to see more from the Harlem hero and the rest, star Mike Colter is now revealing the one pro to Netflix ending the series when it did.
MoviesWinter is Coming

Is The Sandman coming to Netflix in 2021?

After years stuck in the spiraling mire of development purgatory, Neil Gaiman’s seminal mythology opus The Sandman is coming to life. The Netflix adaptation of Gaiman’s comic book was green-lit in 2019 and went into production in October 2020. Although Netflix has not released an official premiere date, according to an interview with Gaiman, The Sandman season 1 is set in 2021. Might it come out that year as well?
TV & VideosSuperHeroHype

Disney+ Will Air a Special Episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2

Disney+ Will Air a Special Episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2. Shortly after The Mandalorian wrapped up its second season last December, Disney+ released a 70-minute making-of documentary under its Disney Gallery banner. However, the special conspicuously lacked any insight into how the filmmakers pulled off the season’s biggest reveal, which notably featured a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill reprising his role as Luke Skywalker in the action-packed finale. Now that fans have had seven whole months to catch up, the streamer is finally delving into this instantly iconic Star Wars moment. Next month, Disney+ will debut a bonus episode of Disney Gallery that focuses entirely on Luke’s surprising return.
MoviesComicBook

Watchmen Star "Absolutely" Open to Returning to Superhero World

Actor Carla Gugino has starred in a number of adaptations of beloved comic book and superhero stories, having played Silk Spectre in Zack Snyder's Watchmen and Lucille in Robert Rodriguez's Sin City, and while her career continues to see her exploring diverse opportunities, she's totally open to returning to the world of superheroes for the right project. Given her talents and passionate following, Gugino is often a name that fans toss out when theorizing about who could bring specific comic book characters to life, with Gugino also having lent her voice to Snyder's Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Gugino can currently be seen in Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake.
TV & VideosComicBook

Netflix's Fear Street Trilogy: Sara Fier Curse Explained

Full spoilers for all three Fear Street movies below! As of right now you can stream all three movies in the Fear Street trilogy on Netflix and with the release of Fear Street Part Three: 1666 we finally have a complete understanding of the Sarah Fier curse on Shadyside in the movies. What we learn about the curse in the first movie of the series (Fear Street Part One: 1994) is best summarized in a town rhyme that read: "She reaches from beyond the grave to make good men her wicked slaves. She'll take your blood. She'll take your head. She'll follow you until you're dead." This becomes literal after several killers go after the protagonists in the film, but the sequel offered a little more context and the third film fully revealed its secrets.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

New Marvel Studios Announcement After the Loki Finale [SPOILER]

New Marvel Studios Announcement After the Loki Finale [SPOILER]. Warning: This article contains a SPOILER about Disney+’s Marvel Studios plans. We’re not going to tell you how the Loki finale played out in this post. There will be a recap post later that will take care of that. But for now, we have to deal with the news that broke after the show. That’s because there was no mid-credits or post-credits tease about what’s coming next. Instead, there was a simple announcement. You may have already guessed what it is. Regardless, this is your last chance to turn back now if you don’t want to know before watching the episode.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hallmark Channel cancels Good Witch after seven seasons

The dramedy series starring Catherine Bell based on her series of TV movies of the same name won't return for an eighth season. The Season 7 finale on July 25 will mark the series finale. Good Witch launched as a Hallmark film series in 2008 that spawned six sequels, becoming a TV series in 2015. “Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series,” said Randy Pope, Hallmark's senior vice president of programming and development. “We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made Good Witch such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Zack Stentz Will Pen First Movie in Big-Screen The Wheel of Time Trilogy

Zack Stentz Will Pen First Movie in Big-Screen The Wheel of Time Trilogy. It appears that Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time is the next big franchise in the fantasy genre. Not only are Amazon Studios developing a TV series that’s supposed to debut later this year, but there is also a trilogy of feature films coming the fans’ way. Recently, the first of three The Wheel of Time movies found its writer, as Zack Stentz has joined the project. Stentz’s credits include Thor and X-Men: First Class. He will now work on the script for Age of Legends.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy