Former Penguin Bryan "Bugsy" Watson passes away at 78

The rumors started swirling recently after ex-NHLer Shane O’Brien suggested Matthew Tkachuk wanted out of Calgary. While the Flames are expected to be busy this offseason and are potentially open to changing up their core, Tkachuk’s name popping up was certainly a surprise and something that hasn’t been confirmed by the team. If the Flames are indeed listening to trade offers on the 23-year-old pest, the Pittsburgh Penguins should be the first ones in line banging on the door to get in. The best part about it all for the Penguins is they have some trade assets to get this deal done and Brian Burke’s history with Calgary could help facilitate this move.