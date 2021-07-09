Digimon Adventure Promo Teases Surprising Garurumon Evolution
Digimon Adventure is teasing a surprising new Garurumon evolution is coming to the reboot series with the promo for the next episode! The rebooted take on Toei Animation's original Digimon Adventure series from over two decades ago has reached its final arc as the DigiDestined have gone their separate ways to find out the secrets of their crests in order to be ready to face the "Great Catastrophe" that will be coming soon. This has meant that we have seen each of their partners reach their Mega Evolution levels, but it's different for Tai and Yamato.comicbook.com
Comments / 0