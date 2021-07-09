Greta Gerwig Directing Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Back in 2019, just months after Amy Schumer's Barbie movie was declared a non-starter at Sony, Warner Bros. confirmed that they were developing a film based on the classic Mattel toy property starring Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie. Shortly thereafter, Little Women's Greta Gerwig was attached to the project as a producer, and now, Gerwig is set to direct the film from a screenplay she wrote with Noah Baumbach. She has been a choice that a lot of people have expected since she became connected with the project, but there was nothing formal before now. Gerwig previously acknowledged that Barbie "comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections."comicbook.com
