Greta Gerwig Directing Margot Robbie Barbie Movie

If you try to follow the continuity of the DCEU, from “Man of Steel” through the Snyder Cut and into the upcoming “The Suicide Squad,” you might have questions. But that’s okay! The DCEU isn’t the MCU and continuity doesn’t mean nearly as much to the filmmakers, as long as the story is good. And so that means you can have films where it’s revealed that Harley Quinn died (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League”) but then she shows up kicking ass in “The Suicide Squad” later in the same year.