Jason Momoa Strips Down During 'Jimmy Kimmel' Interview for 'Make It Sexy' Challenge

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is very hopeful that he will one day be able to team-up with fellow Hollywood behemoth and Black Adam star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for what would surely be the pinnacle of action movie duos. While the pair have yet to come face-to-face on screen, which Momoa blames on their respective busy schedules, the actor certainly thinks it will happen eventually. Which begs the question, is the big screen even big enough to fit both men at once?