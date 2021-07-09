Jason Momoa Strips Down During 'Jimmy Kimmel' Interview for 'Make It Sexy' Challenge
Jason Momoa got pretty serious during his Jimmy Kimmel segment. The Aquaman actor made an appearance on the late-night show on Thursday –– which saw Anthony Anderson as a guest host –– where he participated in a new experience on the show called "Make it Sexy." Momoa was asked to sexy up some common, mundane activities like putting on hand sanitizer or opening a can of tuna. The actor immediately kicked things off with a bang by taking off his shirt, sparking applause and cheers from the audience.popculture.com
