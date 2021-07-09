Double the Fun Tonight on Nickelodeon!

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

What do you get when you bring together a rain cloud and a starfish?

A night of fun at the drive-in!

Nickelodeon hosted a double-feature drive-in experience to celebrate the premiere of their new series “The Patrick Star Show” and “Middlemost Post.”

On “The Patrick Star Show,” the second spin-off of the #1 rated animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” fans will see a younger Patrick Star as the host of his own variety show straight from his bedroom!

On “Middlemost Post,” Nickelodeon’s first animated series in five years, fans will follow a former rain cloud, a brawny mailman, and a magical pet walrus as they deliver packages to the residents of Mount Middlemost.

Watch the casts talk about the shows below!

Catch the back-to-back premieres of “The Patrick Star Show” and “Middlemost Post” tonight at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) and 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.