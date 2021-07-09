Williams County seeking input on parks master plan
WILLISTON, N.D. - Williams County’s Parks Department is looking for public input to determine long-term plans for its sites. For the first time ever, the park board decided to create a master plan that would help create goals and objectives that would meet the needs of the community. They have partnered with WSB Engineering to help them in the planning process. Director Jeremy Ludlum says he wants everyone’s input, whether it be good, or bad.www.kfyrtv.com
