Some 'legacy' customers having trouble accessing internet assist program

WHEC TV-10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to mandate internet companies offer low-income families high-speed access for $15 per month is now on hold. A federal judge halted its implementation after a number of internet companies sued. While that plays out in the courts, families are even more reliant on a federal program that helps pay their bill. The problem? Some folks who qualify are still running into roadblocks.

www.whec.com

