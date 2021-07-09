Some 'legacy' customers having trouble accessing internet assist program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to mandate internet companies offer low-income families high-speed access for $15 per month is now on hold. A federal judge halted its implementation after a number of internet companies sued. While that plays out in the courts, families are even more reliant on a federal program that helps pay their bill. The problem? Some folks who qualify are still running into roadblocks.www.whec.com
