Thibodaux, LA

Nicholls State names Louisiana Tech assistant Mike Silva as new baseball coach

By Staff report
NOLA.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIBODAUX — Nicholls State University athletic director Jonathan Terrell named Mike Silva as the Colonels' new baseball coach on Friday. "Following a comprehensive search over the past few weeks, I feel extremely confident in Mike Silva as our selection for the new Nicholls baseball head coach," Terrell said. "Coach Silva has demonstrated an incredible track record of success at each of his previous stops throughout an acclaimed career, and I am inspired by his passion for the sport and dedication to advancing the student-athlete experience both on and off the diamond."

